Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:30
The Roman Catholic Church Of St Joseph
Hutton Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Greathead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Greathead

Notice Condolences

Marie Greathead Notice
Greathead Marie On 2nd September,
suddenly in hospital
Marie (nee Close)
aged 81 years.

Dearly loved wife of Jack,
step mam of Tony, Trevor and the late Suzanne, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.

Requiem mass will take place on Thursday 12th September at
The Roman Catholic Church
Of St Joseph, Hutton Avenue at 1:30pm, prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Alice House Hospice.
All are welcome.

May perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.