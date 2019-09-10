|
|
|
Greathead Marie On 2nd September,
suddenly in hospital
Marie (nee Close)
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jack,
step mam of Tony, Trevor and the late Suzanne, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Requiem mass will take place on Thursday 12th September at
The Roman Catholic Church
Of St Joseph, Hutton Avenue at 1:30pm, prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Alice House Hospice.
All are welcome.
May perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 10, 2019