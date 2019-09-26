|
|
|
Thompson Margaret Suddenly on September 23rd 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret aged 72 years.
Much loved wife of Mark, adored mam of Emma, a dearest
mother-in-law of Craig
and a special grandma of
Benjamin and Jacob.
Will be missed forever,
never forgotten.
Funeral Service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday
October 2nd at 1.30pm.
All are welcome, please meet
at the Crematorium Chapel.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 26, 2019