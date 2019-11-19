Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church
Hartlepool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rutter

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rutter Notice
Rutter (Hartlepool) Peacefully in
Lynemore Care Home,
Grantown-on-Spey on
Thursday 14th November 2019.
Margaret Rose Rutter, formerly
of Hartlepool.
Beloved wife of the late Colin Rutter, dear mother to Jonathan and the late Michael, mother in law to Dereck, cherished grandmother of Jordan and Lois and a much loved aunt who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place
at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hartlepool, on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 12 noon and thereafter to Stranton Crematorium.
All friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Jamie R Rodgers Funeral Directors, Aviemore
07376 11 00 20
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -