Rutter (Hartlepool) Peacefully in
Lynemore Care Home,
Grantown-on-Spey on
Thursday 14th November 2019.
Margaret Rose Rutter, formerly
of Hartlepool.
Beloved wife of the late Colin Rutter, dear mother to Jonathan and the late Michael, mother in law to Dereck, cherished grandmother of Jordan and Lois and a much loved aunt who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place
at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hartlepool, on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 12 noon and thereafter to Stranton Crematorium.
All friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Jamie R Rodgers Funeral Directors, Aviemore
07376 11 00 20
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 19, 2019