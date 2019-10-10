|
|
|
MURPHY Margaret On October 3rd, peacefully at Sheraton Court Care Home. Margaret, dearly beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mam of the late Margaret, a loved and devoted nana of Claire and Graeme and Stacey also a much loved
great nana of Jonathon, Beth, Faith, Jess and Luke.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held on Tuesday October 15th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at
the Crematorium.
Reunited with
Tommy and Margaret.
Life is not forever, love is.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 10, 2019