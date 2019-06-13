Home

Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Stranton
Margaret Lumley Notice
LUMLEY Margaret Elizabeth Peacefully on May 30th 2019, Margaret aged 82 years.
Much loved sister of Ann, Margaret will be sadly missed by her wider family, friends and the organisations that she was actively involved with.
Funeral service to take place in
All Saints Church, Stranton on Friday June 21st at 1.00pm.
Everyone welcome, please
meet at church.
No floral tributes by request, donations in lieu if so desired to The Alice House Hospice.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 13, 2019
