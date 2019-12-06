|
Heywood (nee Lammin)
Margaret Peacefully on November 24th, 2019, Margaret aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, a much loved mother to Neil, mother-in-law to Yvette, grandmother to Craig and a
great grandmother to Harrison.
Funeral service to take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Friday 13th December at 11am. All are welcome, please
meet at the Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society and Breast Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 6, 2019