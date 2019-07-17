|
Heasman Margaret Kathleen
(nee Jacques) Died peacefully on 8th July 2019, aged 93, at Rastrick Grange Residential Home.
Much loved wife of the late Noel Heasman (Steetley Magnesite), mother to David, Janet and Ann and a dear mother in law,
nana and great nana.
Also dear sister of Eileen and the late George (Jacques).
Resident of Hartlepool for
80 years, she was twice mayoress with her uncle Fred Jacques,
(1949 &1967).
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm at Sedgefield Methodist Church, North End, followed by burial at West View Cemetery Hartlepool.
Family and friends kindly invited.
Family flowers only, any donations to Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 17, 2019