CAIN formerly Crompton,
nee Jones
Margaret Elizabeth
'Betty' Passed away peacefully
on 11th July 2019 at
Great Western Hospital,
Swindon aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to Ralph (deceased). Loving mother to Jimmy (deceased), Elizabeth, Margaret and Anne. Much loved Grandma
to Mark and Rachel and greatgrandchildren
Milo, Felix, Tabby and Eva.
Betty was loved by all.
The funeral service took place for Betty at Swindon Crematorium
on 31st July 2019.
The memorial service will be held at Easington Colliery Club on
Friday 16th August 2019 at
12 o'clock, followed by the interment of Betty's ashes at Easington Colliery Cemetery.
Family flowers only please and all are welcome to attend the service.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 13, 2019