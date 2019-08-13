Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00
Easington Colliery Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Cain

Notice Condolences

Margaret Cain Notice
CAIN formerly Crompton,
nee Jones
Margaret Elizabeth
'Betty' Passed away peacefully
on 11th July 2019 at
Great Western Hospital,
Swindon aged 84 years.
Devoted wife to Ralph (deceased). Loving mother to Jimmy (deceased), Elizabeth, Margaret and Anne. Much loved Grandma
to Mark and Rachel and greatgrandchildren
Milo, Felix, Tabby and Eva.
Betty was loved by all.
The funeral service took place for Betty at Swindon Crematorium
on 31st July 2019.
The memorial service will be held at Easington Colliery Club on
Friday 16th August 2019 at
12 o'clock, followed by the interment of Betty's ashes at Easington Colliery Cemetery.
Family flowers only please and all are welcome to attend the service.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.