Broom Margaret
(née Anderson) On Wednesday 9th October peacefully in hospital Margaret aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Robert.
Loving Mam to Ian,
David and Pamela.
A dear Mother in Law to
Eric and Christine.
Also a sadly missed Nana
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm
in St.Hildas Church, Headland
prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 21, 2019