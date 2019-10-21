Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
13:00
St.Hildas Church
Headland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Broom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Broom

Notice Condolences

Margaret Broom Notice
Broom Margaret
(née Anderson) On Wednesday 9th October peacefully in hospital Margaret aged 81 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Robert.
Loving Mam to Ian,
David and Pamela.
A dear Mother in Law to
Eric and Christine.
Also a sadly missed Nana
and Great Grandma.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 24th October at 1.00pm
in St.Hildas Church, Headland
prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.