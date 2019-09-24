|
|
|
Payne Malcolm (Pany) Sadly passed away on
18th September. A most precious loved brother of Louie, Thelma, Pat, Barry and Gillian. Dear brother-in-law of John, Dougie, Ken, Paula, Sid and Families. Peace after pain.
The funeral is to be held on Friday 27th September at Stranton Grange Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only.
A light from our family has gone,
a voice we love is still.
A place is vacant in our hearts,
no one can ever fill.
Good night our Kid
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 24, 2019