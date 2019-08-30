|
|
|
Crawford Mabel On 9th August peacefully in
Jack Dormand Care Home,
aged 97 years of Blackhall.
A dearly loved wife of the late Ted,
a much loved mam of Pauline, also a treasured nan and great nan of Jonathan, Gracie and James.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place at
Durham Crematorium on
Saturday 7th September
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Jack Dormand Residents Association, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 30, 2019