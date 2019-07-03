Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
13:00
Stratton Grange Crematorium
Lynne Boucher Notice
BOUCHER Lynne Hearts are truly broken to lose you Lynne Boucher to join your Mum, Dad, Sister & Angela, taken far too early. Of course not before 60!! Beautiful Mam to Kirsten & Kyle, lovely Auntie & amazingly popular friend to all. We love you the world. Funeral service:
Stratton Grange Crematorium on Friday 5th July at 1pm.
All welcome, celebrating her smile and love of life at
Hartlepool Cricket Club.
Please add colour to your dark outfits - family flowers only.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 3, 2019
