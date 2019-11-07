Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Lilian Hillan

Lilian Hillan Notice
Hillan Lilian Marie
(nee Simon) On Wednesday 30th October peacefully in hospital,
Lilian aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Matthew.
Loving Mother of Maureen, Eileen, Kevin, Angela, Sharon, Marc and the late Christine and Linda.
Also a dear Mother in Law, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Requiem Mass to be said on Monday 11th November at 11.00am
in the Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, Gladstone Terrace West, Bensham, Gateshead, NE8 4DR,
prior to interment in
Stranton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
