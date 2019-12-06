|
|
|
BALDERSON Leslie Surrounded by his loving family
on 29th November, Leslie,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late
Moira (nee Stainsby), devoted dad of Linda (Burnage), dear father in law of Ian, treasured grandad of Amelia and a much loved brother of June, Sylvia and the late David.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 13th December at 1:30pm in St Patrick's RC Church prior to burial in Stranton Cemetery.
Would all please meet
at the church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 6, 2019