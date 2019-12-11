|
|
|
BATTY Leo Ambrose Dearest dad,
you have left me and
my family heartbroken,
our lives will never, ever be the same without your presence.
You are and always will be my idol,
my hero, my everything.
I know you are at peace now dad
and I would not wish you
back to suffer the pain,
the pain that you never told.
A true gentleman who I am so
proud to be able to call my dad.
I will miss you every
second of every day.
Until we meet again dad,
love you always and forever.
Lindsay, Bopper, Beth &
Ste, René and Tilly. Xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 11, 2019