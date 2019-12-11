Home

Leo Batty

Notice Condolences

Leo Batty Notice
BATTY Leo Ambrose Peacefully sleeping.
Most precious dad of Samantha,
father-in-law of Steven.

We miss your smile,
we miss your face, we know
no one can take your place,
we didn't want to see you go,
how much we loved you
no one will know.
You were so good, so very rare,
content in your home,
and always there.
Kind, unselfish, ready to aid,
the dearest dad God ever made.
You had a smile for everyone,
a heart as good as gold,
no one knows what you suffered,
because you never told.

Love forever and always,
Samantha and Steven.
Goodnight, God bless.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
