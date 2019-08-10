Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Rovers Quoit Club
Kevin Gallagher


1959 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Kevin Gallagher Notice
GALLAGHER Kevin 28/3/1959 - 6/8/2019
Aged 60 years.
On August 6th 2019 Kevin peacefully went to sleep surrounded by his family. Devoted husband to Ann, loving father to Stuart and Liam.
A great father in law of Vicky.
Adored granda to Naomi, Riley and Lydia. Beloved dog walker of Sassy.
Funeral Service to take place Wednesday 14th August at 12.00pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium, followed by celebrations of Kevin's life at the Rovers Quoit Club.
We politely request family flowers only, any donations to be made to DEMENTIA FRIENDLY HARTLEPOOL or RNLI. Enquiries to
Victoria House FS. Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 10, 2019
