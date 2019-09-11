|
|
|
BOWES Kenneth On 6th September 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Kenny, aged 70 years, devoted husband of Margy,
much loved dad of Kenny, Darren and Annette, dear father-in-law of Tracy and Paul, cherished granda of Abbie and Sarah, dearest brother of Brenda, David and Annette.
Funeral service of Thanksgiving at The Parish Church of St James The Apostle, Rossmere Way on
Thursday 19th September at 9.15am prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. All are welcome, please meet at the church. Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Victoria House funeral Service 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 11, 2019