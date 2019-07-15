|
|
|
Marley Keith On 11th July, 2019, peacefully at
The Hawthorns Care Home, Peterlea.
Keith, aged 77 years, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad of Paul, Susan and Colin, dear father in law of Ann, Geoff and Val, cherished granda of Amanda, Elizabeth, Kristopher and Joshua also a loving great granda.
Funeral service at The Parish Church of St. Luke, Tunstall Avenue on Monday 22nd July at 10.30 a.m. prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Seaham House Residents Fund.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 15, 2019