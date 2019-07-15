Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Marley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Marley

Notice Condolences

Keith Marley Notice
Marley Keith On 11th July, 2019, peacefully at
The Hawthorns Care Home, Peterlea.
Keith, aged 77 years, beloved husband of the late Ann, much loved dad of Paul, Susan and Colin, dear father in law of Ann, Geoff and Val, cherished granda of Amanda, Elizabeth, Kristopher and Joshua also a loving great granda.
Funeral service at The Parish Church of St. Luke, Tunstall Avenue on Monday 22nd July at 10.30 a.m. prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Seaham House Residents Fund.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.