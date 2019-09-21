|
|
|
Woodhall Kathy On 17th September,
passed away suddenly but peacefully, aged 64 years.
Adored wife of Harry, loving mam of Andrea and Kevin, mother in law of Dean and Michelle, cherished nana of Adam and Libby
also a loving sister.
Funeral service to take place at the Parish Church of St James the Apostle, Rossmere Way on Thursday 26th September
at 1.30pm prior to burial at
Stranton Grange Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at the church. At Kathy's request
can all mourners please
wear a splash of colour.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 21, 2019