|
|
|
Marshall Kathleen Elizabeth
(née Crichton) On Saturday 27th July,
peacefully at home after a long illness, Kath, aged 69 years.
Beloved wife of Max,
much loved mam of Carl,
devoted grandma of Neve,
also dearly loved mother-in-law,
sister, aunty and friend.
Funeral service at
Stranton Grange Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 11am.
All are welcome, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel. 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 31, 2019