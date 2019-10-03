|
GIBSON June
(nee Coatsworth) On September 28th, peacefully at Warrior Park Care Home with her husband Joe holding her hand.
June aged 90 years, much loved mam of Evelyn and Lindy,
dear mother in law of Ian,
a loving and devoted nana,
great nana and great great nana.
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Wednesday October 9th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Oct. 3, 2019