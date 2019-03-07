Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Arnold

Notice Condolences

Judith Arnold Notice
Arnold Judith Patricia On 1st March 2019 peacefully in hospital Judith aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Norman (Geoff), dearly loved mum of Victoria and Philip. Treasured grandma of Penny and Emma.
Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 11.30am.
All are welcome, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.