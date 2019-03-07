|
Arnold Judith Patricia On 1st March 2019 peacefully in hospital Judith aged 73 years. Beloved wife of Norman (Geoff), dearly loved mum of Victoria and Philip. Treasured grandma of Penny and Emma.
Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Monday 11th March at 11.30am.
All are welcome, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel 01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 7, 2019
