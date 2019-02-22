|
HARDING Joyce On 14th February 2019,
aged 90 years of
The Hawthorns Care Home, Peterlee, formerly of Hesleden.
A much loved wife of the late Vic, also a treasured auntie and friend.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at
Durham Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February at 3pm.
All friends are kindly invited.
Please meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Air Ambulance.
A donation box will be
provided at the crematorium.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
