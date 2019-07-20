|
RAYMENT Joseph
(Joe) On 15th July, peacefully at North Tees Hospital, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jean,
caring step-father to Susan and Michael, also a dear Grandad Joe to Georgina, Oliver, Tarran and Kyren.
Funeral Service on Wednesday
24th July at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations (if so desired) in aid of Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 20, 2019