Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Prestedge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Prestedge

Memories Condolences

Jonathan Prestedge Memories
In loving memory of

Jonathan
PRESTEDGE A year gone today.
Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife and soulmate Catherine, daughters Amy and Ellie,
father George, brother Andrew, sister-in-law Sarah, nephews Harland and Albern and now forever reunited with his late mother Kathleen.
------------
The moment that you died
my heart was torn in two,
one side filled with heartache,
the other died with you.

I often lie awake at night,
when the world is fast asleep, and
take a walk down memory lane,
with tears upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.

I hold you tightly within my heart
and there you will remain,
until the joyous day arrives,
that we will meet again.

All my love forever and always, C xx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.