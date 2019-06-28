|
|
|
In loving memory of
Jonathan
PRESTEDGE A year gone today.
Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by his loving wife and soulmate Catherine, daughters Amy and Ellie,
father George, brother Andrew, sister-in-law Sarah, nephews Harland and Albern and now forever reunited with his late mother Kathleen.
------------
The moment that you died
my heart was torn in two,
one side filled with heartache,
the other died with you.
I often lie awake at night,
when the world is fast asleep, and
take a walk down memory lane,
with tears upon my cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
I do it every day,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
I hold you tightly within my heart
and there you will remain,
until the joyous day arrives,
that we will meet again.
All my love forever and always, C xx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 28, 2019