|
|
|
Tobin John On 10th February in the arms of his loving family,
our dad lost his battle with
cancer, aged 42.
Today, tomorrow our whole lives through, we will always love and remember you. Love always, Dad, Naomi and Elisha, John and Kieran.
Sleep tight granda, love your ginger ninger Gracie-May.
Funeral service to take place Wednesday 20th February, his final journey from Freemantle Grove at 9:45 to the Stranton Crematorium xxx
In the arms of his loving mam
and sister Kelly. x
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 18, 2019
