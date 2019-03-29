|
Marshall John William Peacefully on March 25th 2019, Johnny, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Agnes and much loved partner of Elsie.
A dearly loved dad of Susan, John and Derek and the late Paul, a dear father in law of Kevin, Ann and Ellie,
a loving grandad of Keith, Jon, Lee, Amanda, Lydon and Alfie,
and also a special great grandad.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Monday April 8th at 11am.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Floral tributes will be accepted
or donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Brierton Lodge Care Home.
All enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors Tel: 01429 826021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 29, 2019
