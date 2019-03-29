Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marshall

Notice Condolences

John Marshall Notice
Marshall John William Peacefully on March 25th 2019, Johnny, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Agnes and much loved partner of Elsie.
A dearly loved dad of Susan, John and Derek and the late Paul, a dear father in law of Kevin, Ann and Ellie,
a loving grandad of Keith, Jon, Lee, Amanda, Lydon and Alfie,
and also a special great grandad.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Monday April 8th at 11am.
All are welcome, please meet
at the crematorium chapel.
Floral tributes will be accepted
or donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Brierton Lodge Care Home.
All enquiries to Masons Funeral Directors Tel: 01429 826021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.