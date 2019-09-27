|
HALL John On September 19th, peacefully at Gretton Court Nursing Home. John, aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Margaret, loved and devoted dad of Stephen and Angela, dear father in law of Lisa and Simon, adored grandad of Jenson and Dominic.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday October 1st at Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel at 12.00pm. Prior to interment at Stranton Grange Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Cemetery Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Dementia UK or Gretton Court Residents Fund.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 27, 2019