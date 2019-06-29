Home

CAMBRIDGE John Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16th, John,
aged 86 years.
A beloved Husband of the late Jean (nee Horsley), a much loved Dad of Linda, Jean and Paul and a dear Father in law of Stephen, Janice and the late Dave.
Cortege to leave his residence on Thursday July 4th for service in
St Mary's R.C Church at 1:15pm prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Friends and neighbours are kindly invited, please meet at the Church.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired, to Alice House Hospice.
'Always in our hearts
until we meet again.'
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 29, 2019
