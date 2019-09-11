|
|
|
CHENEY Joe On August 29th,
peacefully at home.
Joe aged 60 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Wendy, an amazing hero of a dad of Annmarie, Carl, Craig, Joseph and Samantha, dear father in law of Mags and Michael, also a loved and devoted granda.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday September 18th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Haematology Department
at The University Hospital of Hartlepool.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 11, 2019