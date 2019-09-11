Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Cheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Cheney

Notice Condolences

Joe Cheney Notice
CHENEY Joe On August 29th,
peacefully at home.
Joe aged 60 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Wendy, an amazing hero of a dad of Annmarie, Carl, Craig, Joseph and Samantha, dear father in law of Mags and Michael, also a loved and devoted granda.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday September 18th at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The Haematology Department
at The University Hospital of Hartlepool.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.