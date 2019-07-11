|
|
|
Duggan Jemma On Saturday 6th July, peacefully
in Alice House Hospice,
Jemma, aged 40 years.
Devoted Mam of Jack, beautiful Daughter of Babs and Ron, a loving Sister of Simon, Melissa and Russell and dear Sister in Law of Scott and Kay. Also a loving Partner of John Paul and
Aunt to Bridie, Emma, Max, Roxanne and Toby.
Funeral Service to be held on
Tuesday 16th July at 10.15am
in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Hart village prior to cremation in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 11, 2019