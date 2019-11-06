Home

Pettite Jean
(nee Sweeting) Jean passed away peacefully at Alice House Hospice on
31st October, aged 74 years.
Loved and remembered always by her partner Richard.
Cherished mam to Gary and dear mother-in-law to Louise. Loving nana to Owen, Emily and Isabella.
Beloved sister to Robert, Leslie, Wilf and Ian and a dear
sister-in-law to Norma, Pauline, Carole and Rose.
Cortege to leave Victoria House Funeral Service on Monday
11th November at 12.15pm for service at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu (if so desired) in aid of Alice House Hospice
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 6, 2019
