|
|
|
MARSH Jean It is with immense sadness
that we announce the passing of
Jean Marsh (née Richmond) on 22nd August 2019, suddenly,
but peacefully, in hospital. Treasured Mam of Karen and Lynn, devoted Gran of Gemma and much loved Mother in law of Billy and David. Treasured sister to the late Margaret, sister in law and good friend to Alan, also dear aunt,
great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Funeral service to take place on Friday 6th September at Holy Trinity Church, Davison Drive at 10.45am followed by interment at West View Road Cemetery where she will be reunited with adored husband Cliff.
Flowers welcome or, if preferred,
a donation to the Great North Air Ambulance would be much appreciated. Enquiries to
Victoria House FS Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 2, 2019