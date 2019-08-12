|
|
|
KNIGHT Jean
(née Robinson) On August 4th,
peacefully in Hospital.
Jean, aged 88 years,
dearly beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mam of
Michael, David, Linda, Peter
and their families.
Funeral cortege to leave Strathmore House on
Wednesday August 14th,
for graveside service at
Blue House Farm Woodland Park, Trimdon at 11.30am.
All are welcome please meet at Blue House Farm Woodland Park, Trimdon TS27 3BQ.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
The RNLI.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 12, 2019