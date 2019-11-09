|
Hughes Jean Passed away peacefully on
Monday 4th November, aged 67. Cherished and loving mother to Janssen and Granny to Emmie. Treasured, loving and giving sister to Susan, Helen, Gwen, Jackie and Angela. Treasured friend to many.
Service at South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm on Wednesday 13th November, followed by refreshments at
The Little Haven, South Shields. Family and close friends flowers only, donations to CLIC Sargent and Winston's Wish.
Enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Hebburn, 0191 4836237.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 9, 2019