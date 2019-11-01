|
|
|
Handisides Jean
Formerly Lennard,
Nee Boagey On 27th October, peacefully in
the presence of her loving and devoted daughters.
Jean, dearly beloved wife of the late Ken and the late Ronnie Lennard.
Loving mam of Julie and Joanne, dear mother in law of Gregg and Adrian, and step mam of Neil and
Jill and their partners, cherished nana of Geoffrey, John, Danny, Laura and Georgina. Also a precious
great nana.
Funeral service will take place at
The Parish Church of St Luke, Tunstall Avenue, on
Wednesday 6th November at 12.30pm prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome.
Reunited with Dad.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 1, 2019