HAND Jean
(née Banks) On August 5th, peacefully
in Hospital.
Jean aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Alex, much loved and cherished mam of Janine and Mark, dear mother in law of Paul, loving grandma
of Richard.
Cortege to leave Jean's residence on Wednesday August 14th, for service in St Luke's Church at 1.15pm. prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All are welcome please meet at Church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 12, 2019
