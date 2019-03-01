Resources More Obituaries for Jean Carnaby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jean Carnaby

Notice CARNABY JEAN The family of the late Jean Carnaby wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their sympathy and kindness shown during this sad time. Special thanks to Doctors and Nursing staff of North Tees Hospital, family Doctor and Macmillan Nurses for their care and understanding. To Mother Gemma of St Aidan's Church for her help, kindness, support,

words and beautiful service.

To Stephen, Alison and Jackie at Hartlepool and Mandy at Eastleigh Co-op Funeral Directors for their utter dedication to providing a professional service. To all those who attended from near and far and sent cards of sympathy and beautiful floral tributes.

Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 1, 2019