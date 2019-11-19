|
|
|
BEST Jean Peacefully on November 11th 2019, Jean, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gary,
a cherished and loved mam of Wayne and Sandra, Gail and Roy, Lisa and Lee and Hayley and Gary.
A very special grandma of Charlotte, Jonathan, Hannah and Cameron and also
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place in
St John the Baptist Church Greatham, on Thursday November 21st at 2pm, followed by committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome,
please meet at church.
Family flowers only
please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 19, 2019