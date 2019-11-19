Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason & Gerald Martin Funeral Directors
129 Park Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9HT
01429 862021
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
14:00
St John the Baptist Church Greatham
Committal
Following Services
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Best
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Best

Notice Condolences

Jean Best Notice
BEST Jean Peacefully on November 11th 2019, Jean, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gary,
a cherished and loved mam of Wayne and Sandra, Gail and Roy, Lisa and Lee and Hayley and Gary.
A very special grandma of Charlotte, Jonathan, Hannah and Cameron and also
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place in
St John the Baptist Church Greatham, on Thursday November 21st at 2pm, followed by committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome,
please meet at church.
Family flowers only
please by request.
All enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors
Tel 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -