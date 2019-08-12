|
SPENCELAYH
James McMurdo On 4th August 2019 aged 97 years following a short illness,
Jim passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Norma,
loving father of Stephen and Mark, father-in-law of Jan and Wendy, adored grandfather of
Daniel, Callum, Yasmine
and Lucy, and great-grandfather
of Lucas and Milo, all
of whom will miss him greatly.
A funeral service to celebrate Jim's long and happy life will be held at Stranton Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 2:00pm, with a reception afterwards at Avenue Function Room, Lauder Street, Hartlepool.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu at the crematorium to
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 12, 2019