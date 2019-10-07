Resources More Obituaries for James Dobing Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Dobing

Notice DOBING James

(Jimmy) Sheila and the Family of the late Jimmy wish to express their thanks to relatives and friends for their love and support at this sad time. Many thanks to West View Lodge Care Home for the care given to Jimmy during his short stay with them.

Special thanks to Fr. Nick Jennings of St Mary's R C Church, Headland for the lovely Requiem Mass, also to Organist Brenda Harrison. Gratitude to Andrew Gardner and the wonderful staff of Victoria House Funeral Service for their outstanding help, care and guidance. Finally, for all the cards, condolences and donations so kindly given to Dementia U K.

- many thanks.

