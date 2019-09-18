|
|
|
Dobing James (Jimmy) On the 15th September,
peacefully in hospital,
Jimmy, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad of Deborah,
dear father-in-law of Kevin, devoted grandad of James and Lauren, cherished great-grandad of Martha and Leila.
Requiem Mass at the
Roman Catholic Church
of St Mary, Headland on
Monday 23rd September at 12.30pm, prior to interment at West View Road Cemetery.
All are welcome, please meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK.
Just a prayer from
those who loved you,
Just a memory fond and true,
In our hearts you will live forever,
Because we thought
the world of you.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service, Tel. 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 18, 2019