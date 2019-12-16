Home

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
Stranton Grange Crematorium
James Dick Notice
Dick James Henry On Sunday 8th December peacefully in hospital
Jim aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Rena.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on
Thursday 19 th December
at 11.00am
in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to The Dog's Trust
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 16, 2019
