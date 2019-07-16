Home

(née Gillies) It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing, in her own home, aged 62.
Beloved and devoted wife of Keith, loving mother of Beth and Trevor, very special mother-in-law of Andy and Claire, much loved nana of Bradley, Alisha, Josh, Taylor, Ben, Jack, Joseph and Bobbi Jai
also a loving Aunty of
Jimmy, Ally and family xxx.
You will always be in our hearts,
never forgotten.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 18th July at Stranton Grange Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please,
but donations can be made to Freeman Hospital on the day.
Love you always, you were and always will be a true ROCK to us all.
R.I.P. xxx
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 16, 2019
