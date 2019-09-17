Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Briggs

Memories Condolences

Jacqueline Briggs Memories
Briggs Jacqueline Birthday wishes to our beloved darling daughter Jacqueline.
Just for you Jacq
a birthday prayer,
God love and keep
you in His care,
until we meet again Jacq
in heaven above.
Thank you my darling
for 17 years of love,
We love and miss you
more than words can say,
Please just be happy Jacq
and have a lovely birthday.
(We'll meet again Jacq.)
Love you Jacq,
Mum, Dad and Kevin x x x
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
You'll always be loved
and remembered Jacq.
Love Sharon, John and Family x x x
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
You're never more
than a thought away Jacq
Love Pat, Malcolm and family x x x
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.