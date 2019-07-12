Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Ivy Higgins

Ivy Higgins Notice
Higgins Ivy (nee Bell) On Wednesday 3rd July
peacefully in hospital,
Ivy, aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Colin,
loving Mam of Julie and Jill,
a dear Mother in Law of Aubrey,
also a sadly missed Grandma of Dan, Carrie, Tim and Katybags and a dear Great Grandma.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 12th July at 11.15am in
St. John the Baptist Church, Greatham, prior to Cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium
All Enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool, TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 12, 2019
