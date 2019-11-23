Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Tate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Tate

Notice Condolences

Iris Tate Notice
Tate Iris On 13th November
passed away peacefully but suddenly in hospital
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Frank, cherished mum of Karen and Howard, dear mother in law of Brian, Louise and the late Diane, treasured grandma of Michelle and Sarah, loving great grandma of Bobby, dear friend of
John and Anth.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 26th November at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -