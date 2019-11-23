|
|
|
Tate Iris On 13th November
passed away peacefully but suddenly in hospital
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late Frank, cherished mum of Karen and Howard, dear mother in law of Brian, Louise and the late Diane, treasured grandma of Michelle and Sarah, loving great grandma of Bobby, dear friend of
John and Anth.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 26th November at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Alice House Hospice.
Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234 777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 23, 2019