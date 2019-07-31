|
O'Hara Iris
(nee Chapman) On July 22nd, peacefully in Hospital. Iris aged 95 years,
dearly beloved wife of the
late Tommy, dearly loved and precious mam of Kevin, friend of Joyce, a much loved grandma,
also a beloved sister and auntie.
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Monday August 5th,
for service in St Aidan's Church at 1.15pm. Prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at Church. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Dementia UK.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 31, 2019