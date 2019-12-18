|
|
|
DICKSON Irene
(née Lambert) On 13th December 2019,
peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Irene, aged 83 years,
much loved wife of the late Eddie, dearly loved mam of Julie,
dear mother in law of Stephen, cherished nana of Simon, Scott and Anna. Respected friend of Glen and Tasha, also a great nana of Evelyn and Taylor, loving sister in law of Babs, reunited with Alan, Fred, Tim and her parents Robina and John.
Funeral service at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 12 noon.
All are welcome, please meet at the crematorium chapel.
(Black optional).
We lost a mother with
a heart of gold,
How much I miss her can
never be told,
She shared my troubles and helped me along,
If I follow her footsteps
I will never go wrong.
From Julie and Stephen.
A light from our family is gone,
A voice we loved is still,
A place is vacant in our home,
No one can ever fill.
From your grandchildren and great grandchildren,
Reunited with Eddie.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 18, 2019